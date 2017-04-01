Spring Garden Gala

We have a dinner option only in 2017. We thank you for your support and look forward to seeing you at the Gala on April 1st!

$5 discount for registrations made before December 31, 2016.

The Spring Garden Gala is the Minnesota State Horticultural Society's annual fundraising event benefitting MSHS educational programs. Next year's Gala is schedule for April 1, 2017. For information about sponsorship, please contact Diane Duvall.



Our event emcee - Elizabeth Ries of KSTP 5's Twin Cities Live

Saturday, April 1, 2017

Doors open at 5:00 pm

Envision Event Center

(Formerly the Prom)

484 Inwood Ave. North

Oakdale, MN 55128

Dinner: $85 per person, $10 discount for MSHS members

Your ticket price includes a $30 (member) and $40 (non-member) donation.

Please call 651-643-3601 to reserve a table of 6 or 8.

Table of 8: $600

Table of 6: $450

Menu (includes salad, wine, dessert and coffee or tea):

Fresh baked artisan breads with butter rosettes on a lemon leaf

Dried Cherry Salad (GF/VG) - Artisan greens, dried cherries, peppered pecans and crumbled goat cheese, served with Dijon vinaigrette.

Champagne Chicken (GF) – Tender breast of chicken lightly dusted in rice flour, sautéed and glazed with a creamy champagne sauce, herb roasted baby red potato and grilled Brussel sprouts and carrots.

Gluten-free, dairy-free and vegetarian available upon request.

* * *

2016 Spring Garden Gala Sponsors

Thank you!

MSHS staff and board of directors wish to thank the following commercial partners and businesses for joining us as Event, Anniversary and Floral Sponsors at the 2016 Spring Garden Gala.

2016 Spring Garden Gala Contributors



Many thanks to all of the businesses, commercial partners and individuals for supporting this event by donating items for our silent auction, gift bags, giveaways, wall of wine and raffle. Please see a full list of our donors.

Additional Thanks

We also wish to thank Bobby Jensen and Laura Betker of and Ruth and Dale Bachman of Bachman's Floral Home & Garden for joining us as our masters of ceremonies this year.

The Friends of MSHS is a dedicated group of volunteers who provide support for special projects which raise funds for the programs of the Minnesota State Horticultural Society. We wish to thank the members of this committee for organizing our event each year. Thank you, Friends!



See Photos From The 2016 Gala

Riedel Photography - Courtesy of Michelle Mero Riedel

Tracy Walsh Photography - Courtesy of Bailey Nurseries

Photos courtesy of Mary Lahr Schier, editor of Northern Gardener magazine