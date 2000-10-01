024.jpg
Wednesday, January 11th

Classes

Classes are sponsored by the Minnesota State Horticultural Society, but are held at various locations, as noted. Enrollment is limited, and pre-registration is required. Please click on the class title to register. If you have any difficulties with registering online, please call our office at 651-643-3601 or 800-676-6747. Thank you.

Refunds will not be issued for nonattendance except by cancellation at least one week prior to class. MSHS requires a five-student minimum to hold a class. If a class is going to be cancelled, you will be notified three days prior to the class’s start date. You will get a refund if MSHS cancels the class.

Date Title Status
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - Tuesday, January 17, 2017
7:00pm - 8:15pm 		Introduction to Growing Grapes in Minnesota – webinar 81 of 100 seats open
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - Thursday, February 2, 2017
7:00pm - 8:15pm 		How to be a Conscientious Minnesota Gardener - webinar 97 of 100 seats open
Thursday, February 9, 2017 - Thursday, February 9, 2017
7:00pm - 8:15pm 		Attracting Pollinator and Beneficial Insects to your Vegetable Garden 97 of 100 seats open
Monday, February 20, 2017 - Monday, March 6, 2017
6:00pm - 9:00pm 		Landscape Design Basics: Entry or Deck/Patio Gardens Feb 20 26 of 30 seats open
Tuesday, March 7, 2017 - Tuesday, March 7, 2017
7:00pm - 8:30pm 		Seed Starting Basics 25 of 25 seats open
Thursday, March 16, 2017 - Thursday, March 16, 2017
7:00pm - 8:00pm 		Bees, An Identification and Native Plant Forage Guide 65 of 65 seats open
Tuesday, March 28, 2017 - Tuesday, March 28, 2017
7:00pm - 8:00pm 		Sowing Vegetable Seeds Outdoors in Early Spring - Webinar 100 of 100 seats open
Saturday, April 1, 2017 - Saturday, April 1, 2017
8:00am - 5:00pm 		Sustainable Landscape Design Basics 60 of 60 seats open
Saturday, April 1, 2017 - Saturday, April 1, 2017
5:00pm - 10:00pm 		Spring Garden Gala 2017 208 of 300 seats open
Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - Tuesday, April 4, 2017
7:00pm - 8:00pm 		Bearded Iris for Northern Gardens - Webinar 99 of 100 seats open
Thursday, April 6, 2017 - Thursday, April 6, 2017
6:30pm - 8:00pm 		Design Secrets to a Beautiful Yard & Garden 65 of 65 seats open
Saturday, April 8, 2017 - Saturday, April 8, 2017
9:30am - 12:00pm 		Low Maintenance and Environmentally Friendly Lawns 75 of 75 seats open
Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - Tuesday, April 11, 2017
7:00pm - 8:00pm 		Hydroponic Gardening: Year-Round Gardening - Webinar 100 of 100 seats open
Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - Tuesday, April 18, 2017
7:00pm - 8:00pm 		Beardless Iris for Northern Gardens - Webinar 100 of 100 seats open
Tuesday, April 25, 2017 - Tuesday, April 25, 2017
7:00pm - 8:00pm 		10 Plants that Changed Minnesota 65 of 65 seats open

EventList powered by schlu.net

This site was created by Joker Media's website development and video production divisions located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tucson, Arizona, Orlando, Florida and Miami, Florida.