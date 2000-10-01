Classes are sponsored by the Minnesota State Horticultural Society, but are held at various locations, as noted. Enrollment is limited, and pre-registration is required. Please click on the class title to register. If you have any difficulties with registering online, please call our office at 651-643-3601 or 800-676-6747. Thank you.

Refunds will not be issued for nonattendance except by cancellation at least one week prior to class. MSHS requires a five-student minimum to hold a class. If a class is going to be cancelled, you will be notified three days prior to the class’s start date. You will get a refund if MSHS cancels the class.