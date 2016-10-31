Ways To Contribute When you donate to MSHS, you demonstrate your belief that gardening builds better lives and stronger communities.

Because of your gifts: Project leaders from schools, day care facilities, Habitat for Humanity, food shelves, summer youth programs, churches, senior high rises, group home for the disabled and more have garden boxes, soil and edible plants through our Garden-in-a-Box program so that low-income kids, families and individuals can learn to garden and grow their own food. MSHS programs Northern Gardener magazine, Minnesota Green and Garden-in-a-Box are dependant on supporters like you. Your gift above membership and subscription dues today helps MSHS educate and encourage the gardeners of this generation and the next. Thank you for your support! Click here for the Printable Donation Form

In honor of the 150th anniversary of MSHS and the orchardists who founded our organization, donors who give at the $150 level and above by October 31, 2016 will receive a signed, limited edition print of Minnesota artist, Mark Granlund's Apple Blossoms. Since 1866, MSHS has inspired and educated gardening enthusiasts throughout Minnesota and the upper Midwest. Our information, education and outreach programs are made possible by generous contributions from members and friends. Your tax deductible gift will help nurture a growing community that shares your passion for gardening and building community. Here are some ways to keep MSHS the best tool a northern gardener could have—today and for future generations. Make a gift online You can support MSHS through a one-time donation from a credit card by clicking on the donate button. Give by check mailed to Minnesota State Horticultural Society, 2705 Lincoln Drive, Roseville, MN 55113. Become a Sustaining Donor. Making a monthly automatic donation is convenient and hassle free, and helps increase the level of your gift by spreading it over time. Sustainers help MSHS by providing a steady source of income we can count on. Once set up, your monthly giving continues until you decide to make a change. Making a monthly automatic donation is convenient and hassle free, and helps increase the level of your gift by spreading it over time. Sustainers help MSHS by providing a steady source of income we can count on. Once set up, your monthly giving continues until you decide to make a change. Click here to become a monthly sustaining donor through your credit or debit card. Contact your bank for more information on how to enroll through your savings or checking using on-line banking. Gifts in Honor or Memory. Honor or remember a special person through a gift to MSHS. The name of the person you honor or remember will be included in our annual report. Please give us the name and address of the person you are remembering or honoring, or the address of their loved ones, and we will notify them of your thoughtfulness. Honor or remember a special person through a gift to MSHS. The name of the person you honor or remember will be included in our annual report. Please give us the name and address of the person you are remembering or honoring, or the address of their loved ones, and we will notify them of your thoughtfulness. Click here to donate Gifts in celebration. Ask friends and family to make a gift to MSHS in celebration of your birthday or special occasion. Or, recognize the gardeners in your life with a gift to MSHS in their name for a holiday, birthday or other occasion. It's like engraving their name on a trusted garden tool that will work for them all year long. We'll send a note informing them of your gift. Best of all, you will see your gift at work throughout the year educating and inspiring gardeners everywhere! Support MSHS while you shop. AmazonSmile is a simple and automatic way for you to support MSHS every time you shop, at no cost to you. Shop at smile.amazon.com , and you’ll find the exact same low prices, vast selection, and convenient shopping experience as Amazon.com -- with the added bonus that Amazon will donate a portion of the purchase price to helping gardeners grow!

AmazonSmile is a simple and automatic way for you to support MSHS every time you shop, at no cost to you. Shop at Give through your workplace. Designate your gift to MSHS through Community Shares Minnesota, United Way or other workplace giving program. Also, check to see if your gift to MSHS—by any means you choose to give—will be matched by your employer. It’s a great way to double or triple your gift! Make a gift of stock or other securities . You can support MSHS with a gift of appreciated stocks, bonds, or mutual fund shares. By giving securities that you have held for more than one year, you can take a tax deduction for the full market value of the gift, and avoid capital gains taxes. To get the maximum benefit for you and MSHS, the security should be transferred, not sold. But please check with your tax or legal advisor to confirm the anticipated tax benefits. Your broker may make an electronic transfer of stock or other securities to MSHS with the following information:



Account Number: 31073233

DTC Number: 0235

For transfer to: Minnesota State Horticultural Society

Our broker’s name: RBC Wealth Management

Contact: Darla Kashian, 612-371-7832 or Sue Hintzman, 612-371-7696



Since brokerage firms cannot release your name to us due to privacy policies, please be sure to contact us or have your broker inform us that you are transferring stock so that we may watch for your gift and properly acknowledge you. Join the MSHS Heirloom Circle MSHS Heirloom Circle members have included MSHS in their will, as a beneficiary of an IRA or other retirement fund, or insurance policy.

