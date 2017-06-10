Current Member & Subscriber

|Classes
EVENT
- Title:
- Annual Members-Only Event
- When:
- Saturday, June 10, 2017 2:00am - 5:00am
- Status:
- 6 of 200 seats filled.
- Category:
- Classes
- Fees:
-
DESCRIPTION
Mark your calendars for our annual members only event. Enjoy strolling through the beautiful display gardens, nursery and gift shop. Enjoy learning about the plants and gardens by co-owner Martin Stern. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. Bring your MSHS Discount Card and enjoy saving on your plant purchases. Event is free for members, but registration is required. Visit our website or give us a call to register 651-643-3601.
