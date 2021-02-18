MSHS at the Spring Patio, Home and Garden Shows

Join us at the Spring Shows and get inspired!

Northern Gardener Level Members and Above: Pick up your FREE tickets at our will call booth at both shows—by the ticket booths at the RiverCentre and at the front of Hall D at the Minneapolis Convention Center.



Don't forget your membership card to receive your 15% discount at our booths where we'll have an array of gardening gifts and merchandise as well as Asiatic, Oriental, and Canna lily bulbs, Dahlia tubers, Hostas, and Daylilies for sale.



MSHS Hours During the Spring Shows

The MSHS office will be closed Feb. 18-21, Feb. 26-Feb. 28 and Mar. 4-6, 2016 while we exhibit at the

Spring Home Shows.

Minnesota Home & Patio Show

Feb. 18-21

St. Paul RiverCentre

www.homeandpatioshow.com

MSHS booth location: Booth 562 next to the Northern Gardener Stage

Northern Gardener Stage schedule

Minneapolis Spring Home & Garden Show

Feb. 26-28 AND Mar. 4-6

TWO WEEKENDS THIS YEAR!

Minneapolis Convention Center

www.homeandgardenshow.com

MSHS booth location: Booth 1241 on the main floor and room 103 for our bulb sales, Garden Stage, and nonprofit booths with great information for gardeners.

Garden Theater Stage schedule

Volunteer at the Spring Home Shows

Over 100 dedicated volunteers help out at the Spring Home & Garden Shows. Please call 651-643-3601 or email dianed@northerngardener.org to sign up.



Please view the volunteer page for volunteer schedules.



Gardening with Kids - Pot a Plant!

Bring the kids to the shows - they can pot up a plant to take home. Come summer, they can

plant it outside. Look for us at both the Minnesota Home & Patio Show in our booth and the

Minneapolis Spring Home & Garden Show in Room 103.

Many thanks to Wagners Garden Center for the beautiful plants to send home with these future gardeners.

