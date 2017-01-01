|Classes
- MSHS Spring Open House Fundraiser
- Saturday, June 3, 2017 9:00am - 1:00pm
Minnesota State Horticultural Society
2705 Lincoln Drive, Roseville, MN 55113
- Events
Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MSHS - 2705 Lincoln Drive, Roseville.
- Plant Sale - including MSHS Pollinator Plant Packs and Tom's Heirloom Tomatoes
- Awesome Membership Special: $5.00 off and gift bag
- Vendors with unique, Minnesota-made products
- Grandma’s Quilts
- Quirks - Stained glass garden items
- Laura Borealis Art - Polymer Clay Garden Art and Switchplates
- Joyelli Jewelry by Mary Prokopiak - handmade jewelry
- Hugo store clearance sale
- Refreshments
Minnesota State Horticultural Society
2705 Lincoln Drive, Roseville, MN 55113
