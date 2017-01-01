024.jpg
MSHS Spring Open House Fundraiser
Saturday, June 3, 2017  9:00am - 1:00pm
Minnesota State Horticultural Society
2705 Lincoln Drive, Roseville, MN 55113
Events
Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MSHS - 2705 Lincoln Drive, Roseville.

  • Plant Sale - including MSHS Pollinator Plant Packs and Tom's Heirloom Tomatoes
  • Awesome Membership Special: $5.00 off and gift bag
  • Vendors with unique, Minnesota-made products
    • Grandma’s Quilts
    • Quirks - Stained glass garden items
    • Laura Borealis Art - Polymer Clay Garden Art and Switchplates
    • Joyelli Jewelry by Mary Prokopiak - handmade jewelry
  • Hugo store clearance sale
  • Refreshments

 

Minnesota State Horticultural Society   -   WEBSITE
2705 Lincoln Drive, Roseville, MN 55113

