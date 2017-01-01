Classes EVENT Title: MSHS Spring Open House Fundraiser When: Saturday, June 3, 2017 9:00am - 1:00pm Where: Minnesota State Horticultural Society

2705 Lincoln Drive, Roseville, MN 55113 Category: Events Fees: DESCRIPTION Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. MSHS - 2705 Lincoln Drive, Roseville. Plant Sale - including MSHS Pollinator Plant Packs and Tom's Heirloom Tomatoes

Awesome Membership Special: $5.00 off and gift bag

Vendors with unique, Minnesota-made products Grandma’s Quilts Quirks - Stained glass garden items Laura Borealis Art - Polymer Clay Garden Art and Switchplates Joyelli Jewelry by Mary Prokopiak - handmade jewelry

Hugo store clearance sale

Refreshments Venue Venue: Minnesota State Horticultural Society - WEBSITE

2705 Lincoln Drive, Roseville, MN 55113 EventList powered by schlu.net