Plants enhance the quality of life

Plants help heal the Earth and positively impact the environment.

Gardens and gardeners positively impact neighborhoods and communities.

We provide resources and programs to help Minnesota become a greener place. Help us spread the joy of gardening.

MSHS: Growing Gardeners for Over 150 Years

Become a Better Gardener - Join MSHS

Membership in MSHS will not only help you become a better gardener, but it will save you money too. The membership discount card will help you save on all your gardening and outdoor living purchases at participating garden centers. You'll also receive our award-winning Northern Gardener magazine, free garden show tickets, 2 free educational webinars per year, and additional discounts.

What's Happening Now

MSHS at the State Fair

August 24—September 4, 2017

  • Volunteer for MSHS and get FREE admission to the fair
  • Enter a potted plant in our plant show
  • Learn about peppers at our educational display
  • Buy some cool MSHS merch at our booth
  • Take in the beauty of our Adopt-a-Garden

Pollinator Plant Packs Available

Plant a pollinator garden this summer with MSHS' Pollinator Plant Packs—available at garden centers now!

Our Goals

Educate

We seek to help the community and our members - novice and experienced - learn how to grow plants in our challenging northern climate, become better gardeners and positively impact the environment.

Cultivate Community

We connect people and plants. Through our ongoing educational and community outreach programs, we provide knowledge and plants to help gardeners grow their own food and beautify their neighborhoods.

Encourage Gardening

We inspire people to become better gardeners and community members by sharing the stories of other gardeners, providing simple solutions for starting a garden and promoting the benefits plants have on people.

 

Our Work

Northern Gardener Magazine

Northern Gardener is the only magazine edited exclusively for gardening in USDA Hardiness Zones 3, 4 and 5. It's Minnesota's only homegrown gardening magazine that's written by people who garden here. Each issue is filled with timely columns and feature articles that cover all areas of gardening and skill level. Our award-winning magazine, which includes a digital edition, is one of the many benefits of being a member of MSHS.

Minnesota Green

Minnesota Green coordinates donations of plants, seeds and gardening tools from growers, garden centers, seed companies, individuals and groups and redistributes them to community and public space gardens. Grown and organized by community members, these gardens beautify neighborhoods, provide space to grow healthy food and serve as places members of the community gather, socialize and learn.

Garden-in-a-Box

Our raised bed vegetable gardening program donates raised bed boxes, soil, compost, vegetable plants, seeds, webinars and other educational resources to organizations serving low-income or at-risk children and families. The Garden-in-a-Box program connects people to the food they eat by showing them how its grown, and encourages healthy eating habits through garden commitment and simple, tasty food preparation options.

