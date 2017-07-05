Welcome to Our New Website!
Login capabilities will be unavailable while we finish migrating to a new database. If you wish to join, subscribe, renew or register for an event, please call our office at 651-643-3601 or send by mail. Click the button to make a donation. Thank you for your patience.
Become a Better Gardener - Join MSHS
Membership in MSHS will not only help you become a better gardener, but it will save you money too. The membership discount card will help you save on all your gardening and outdoor living purchases at participating garden centers. You'll also receive our award-winning Northern Gardener magazine, free garden show tickets, 2 free educational webinars per year, and additional discounts.
What's Happening Now
MSHS at the State Fair
August 24—September 4, 2017
- Volunteer for MSHS and get FREE admission to the fair
- Enter a potted plant in our plant show
- Learn about peppers at our educational display
- Buy some cool MSHS merch at our booth
- Take in the beauty of our Adopt-a-Garden
Pollinator Plant Packs Available
Plant a pollinator garden this summer with MSHS' Pollinator Plant Packs—available at garden centers now!
Our Goals
Educate
We seek to help the community and our members - novice and experienced - learn how to grow plants in our challenging northern climate, become better gardeners and positively impact the environment.
Cultivate Community
We connect people and plants. Through our ongoing educational and community outreach programs, we provide knowledge and plants to help gardeners grow their own food and beautify their neighborhoods.
Encourage Gardening
We inspire people to become better gardeners and community members by sharing the stories of other gardeners, providing simple solutions for starting a garden and promoting the benefits plants have on people.
Our Work
Northern Gardener Magazine
Minnesota Green
Minnesota Green coordinates donations of plants, seeds and gardening tools from growers, garden centers, seed companies, individuals and groups and redistributes them to community and public space gardens. Grown and organized by community members, these gardens beautify neighborhoods, provide space to grow healthy food and serve as places members of the community gather, socialize and learn.
Garden-in-a-Box
Our raised bed vegetable gardening program donates raised bed boxes, soil, compost, vegetable plants, seeds, webinars and other educational resources to organizations serving low-income or at-risk children and families. The Garden-in-a-Box program connects people to the food they eat by showing them how its grown, and encourages healthy eating habits through garden commitment and simple, tasty food preparation options.
Get Involved Today!
Find out how you can become a member of our gardening community, donate to a good cause, volunteer or sponsor a program or event.