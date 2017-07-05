Educate

We seek to help the community and our members - novice and experienced - learn how to grow plants in our challenging northern climate, become better gardeners and positively impact the environment.

Cultivate Community

We connect people and plants. Through our ongoing educational and community outreach programs, we provide knowledge and plants to help gardeners grow their own food and beautify their neighborhoods.

Encourage Gardening

We inspire people to become better gardeners and community members by sharing the stories of other gardeners, providing simple solutions for starting a garden and promoting the benefits plants have on people.